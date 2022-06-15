Uorfi Javed is one of the most talked about celebs in the entertainment industry. She is known for her unique and bold fashion sense. A lot of times her outfits have been labelled as bizarre. Uorfi even gets trolled online for the same. Netizens never stop criticizing her looks but Uorfi is unfazed by all the hate. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant knows how to ignore them and is savage in her own way. Having said that Urfi Javed also has some supporters and admirers. And now, international fashion designer Harris Reed has praised Uorfi. You read that right! Also Read - From flowers to chains: 5 times Urfi Javed avoided 'nip show' in near-naked outfits [View Pics]

Uorfi’s VIRAL video

Remember, a couple of days ago, Uorfi had stepped out in the shortest crop top ever. It has been made with hands and has a skirt in black with suspenders stylized in halter-neck fashion. Uorfi got flak for the same yet again. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Harris praises Uorfi’s styling

Now, international designer Harris Reed who has designed for celebrities such as Harry Styles, Emma Watson, Adele and more popular stars took to his social handle and shared Urfi's reel video. Yes, you read that right. Harris Reed claimed to be obsessed with Uorfi's outfit which is inspired by his collections. He was bowled over by the millions of views that Uorfi got on one of her videos. In the video, he is heard saying, "This girl is clearly very famous who remade one of my show looks and has 45 million views. It is very obsessive and I'm really obsessed." Check it out here:

Y'all Harris Reed is obsessed with Urfi Javed pic.twitter.com/2X23ZZzJ3D — kris & kshmya lomls (@aaravbhishek) June 13, 2022

Urfi changed her name

Recently, Urfi changed her name to Uorfi. When asked about the same, the actress and reality TV show contestant said that she had consulted a numerologist who said that she would get prosperity after changing her name. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss OTT contestant said that she took the step for success and for money.