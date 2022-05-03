Urfi Javed is fed up with all the bullying, r*pe threats and more; pens, 'I feel like giving up'

Urfi Javed has been in the news ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. Though for a very short while, Urfi Javed did manage to gain some popularity from the show. She banked on it and caught some attention by slipping into out-of-the-box clothes. Her quirky and unique styling sense kept her buzzing all the time. However, she also got trolled quite often. Netizens expressed disgust and much more over her clothes. But now, Urfi seems to be fed up with all the online trolling. Also Read - Ajay Devgn Vs Kiccha Sudeep: Sonu Nigam QUESTIONS the superstar, 'Where is it written that Hindi is our national language'

On her Insta stories, Urfi Javed vented her frustration and mentioned that she feels like giving up. She stated that she generally does not get affected by online bullying but it is a rare day when she has been majorly affected. She wrote, " "The constant bullying, trolling sometimes makes me go crazy. I cry, I cry a lot but I guess life goes on. You just gotta do you, those who don't understand you shouldn't even matter! Usually I'm ok but today is a very rare day where I feel like giving up. It does get me at times! The hate, the abuses, the trolls, the bullying, the rape threats, death threats, what not (sic)." Also Read - Lock Upp: Ekta Kapoor has THIS to say about the crazy bets predicting the winner of Kangana Ranaut's reality show

Urfi Javed had earlier spoken about being slut-shamed at the age of 15. To RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao, she had said, "I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old. I wore an off-shoulder top. In those days, such clothes were not worn or found in Lucknow. In such a situation, I cut one of my tops and made it. I uploaded a photo of me wearing that top on Facebook and someone uploaded the same photo to the p*rn site. It was a tube top, it was nothing bad. People really slut shamed me. The entire city, the entire town, my family, they were like what did you wear, it was all your fault. Ek toh ladki ho ke tumne ye pehna and then you had the audacity to upload it on Facebook."