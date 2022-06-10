Urfi Javed is now Uorfi Javed; changes spelling of her name

Urfi Javed starred in many TV shows, but she rose to fame with her small stint in Bigg Boss OTT. After the reality show got over, Urfi has been making it to the headlines mostly every day for her outfits. The actress is known for wearing bizarre and bold outfits and gets trolled by netizens a lot. However, Urfi’s fans appreciated her risqué styling. Now, the actress has made it to the headlines for changing the spelling of her name. Urfi is now Uorfi. Also Read - Monica Bedi to Mamta Kulkarni: Bollywood actresses who got into a relationship with the most dreaded underworld dons

She took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. Uorfi posted on her Insta story, “Hi guys, so I’ve officially changed my Uorfi. It’ll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now, so that even I’m mindful (keep forgetting at times) Thanku, love Uorfi.” Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan does 'a little excited-nervous dance' as he wraps up the film with Saif Ali Khan

Well, we wonder if there’s some numerology connection here. Many celebs change their name after consulting a numerologist or an astrologer so that it can help them in their career. Also Read - Nayanthara's luxe bungalow to Vignesh Shivan, Ranbir Kapoor's diamond band to Alia Bhatt: Most expensive gifts couple's gave each other on wedding day

Meanwhile, after Bigg Boss OTT, we haven’t seen Uorfi in any TV show or a web series. The actress grabs everyone’s attention because of her outfits.

A few days ago, the actress had made an outfit of a bori. She had shared the video of the same on Instagram and as usual netizens had trolled her. Uorfi had captioned the video as, “Bori or a dress ? Whatttttt Made this from a bori in 10 mins !!”

Well apart from her outfits, Uorfi also makes it to the headlines because of fights with celebs. A lot of celebs like Farah Khan Ali, Kashmera Shah, , and others have taken digs at Urofi and her dressing style, and the Bigg Boss OTT fame has given it back in style to them.