Urfi Javed is a sensation in the industry. Everyone has to share their thoughts about dressing sense one day or another. While some appreciate Urfi Javed for being bold, there are others who just cannot stand the kind of clothes Urfi wears out and about, for reasons best known to them. Some of the celebs have slammed Urfi Javed for her fashion choices as well. And the Bigg Boss OTT star is not the one to take it silently, she is very savage while giving it back to her detractors. And that's what happened recently. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau slammed Urfi who gave him back. Let's find out what happened below:

Hindustani Bhau warns Javed

Urfi Javed makes it to the trending Entertainment News every day. And today, she has yet again made news for her fashion statement. And yet again someone has talked about her fashion choices. Urfi Javed is known for her risque and bold outfits. And Hindustani Bhau uploaded a video warning Urfi Javed to wear better clothes. Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak said that the kind of clothes she is wearing out and about is not in Indian custom or culture. He said that by doing so, Urfi is giving out the wrong messages to other girls in the country. "Sudhar jaa beta, warna main sudhar dunga."

Check out Hindustani Bhau's warning to Urfi Javed



Urfi Javed SLAMS and makes a shocking claim against Bhau

Urfi Javed was not going to take it as a spectator. She asked the Bigg Boss 13 contestant if cursing people is the custom in India. She asks Vikas how many people has he corrected by abusing and adds that she can not just correct but also spoil someone. Urfi Javed took a dig at Hindustani Bhau saying that since he has openly threatened her, she can put him behind the bars but he already has been there a lot of times. She turns sarcastic saying this is a very good message for the youth. Urfi also claimed that Hindustani Bhau had reached out to her a couple of months ago saying that he wants to help her in some case in return for some publicity. Urfi revealed saying no. She adds, "Kapde to yahi mere same the. (I was wearing the same clothes back then)"

Check Urfi Javed's Instagram stories here:

Urfi Javed has previously slammed Kashmera Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey, Chahatt Khanna and other celebs for their words against her clothing.