Urfi Javed rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Though she got evicted very early in the show, Urfi Javed banked on her popularity and called for attention by donning some out-of-the-box outfits. The TV actress often makes it to the headlines because of her dressing sense. Though she gets trolled for the same, Urfi believes in what she is doing. Now, in a recent interview, Urfi has shared a shocking incident from the past. She has revealed about being slut-shamed as her photo got leaked on an adult site.

It was in an interview with RJ Anmol and that Urfi made this revelation. She narrated that once she had uploaded a picture wearing an off-shoulder top and someone uploaded it on p*rn site. She mentioned that she was shamed by not just society but even by family. All this at the age of 15. Urfi said, "I was in Lucknow and I was 15 years old. I wore an off-shoulder top. In those days, such clothes were not worn or found in Lucknow. In such a situation, I cut one of my tops and made it. I uploaded a photo of me wearing that top on Facebook and someone uploaded the same photo to the p*rn site."

She further mentioned that she initially did not know how to deal with it but later she chose to fight back. She said, "I didn't know how to fight this situation. How to face it. You don't know how strong you are until you get into a situation. Either fight Take it or die. I didn't have guts to die, so I chose to fight."

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed has spoken about her struggled past. She has also spoken about the casting couch incident that she suffered.