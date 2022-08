Urfi Javed has made it loud and clear that she is unstoppable and doesn't get bogged down by anything. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is always trolled for her bizarre choice of outfits, but sometimes she manages to make heads turn, like this time. The girl just dropped her video where she is seen wearing an outfit of stones inspired by trollers. Yes. In the video, Urfi is seen wearing a long t-shirt paired with black shorts and reads one of the comments that say, " Isko patthar se maarna chahie", She jumped into that stone and tadaa, here she comes with one more exceptional outfit of her, that is quite impressive. Also Read - Urfi Javed leaves netizens pleasantly surprised with her latest appearance; fans say, 'Wear clothes like this'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi shared the video and wrote, " Yaps the comment inspired me to do this, don't blame me. Blame the comment. ". The outfit is indeed quite impressive and left her loved ones in awe of her once again. Urfi has come a long way in her journey. The actress has opened her heart out of being shamed and faced a lot of criticism due to her choice which has left her suicidal many times. But she is here to survive and has proved it time and again.

Urfi is right now a sensation on the internet and she has become a force to reckon with. on Koffee With Karan 7 lauded Urfi for being so brave when it comes to fashion and called her the 'fashion icon'. While the actress was damn happy that she is making her place in the industry. On the front of the work, Urfi is yet waiting to get a full-fledged work. She has done few albums and was a prominent part of Bigg Boss OTT. There were reports that she was supposed to make an entry in the popular show Anupamaa, however that never happened all thanks to her ex-beau Paras Kalnawat who was outed from the show due to breach of contract.