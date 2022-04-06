Urfi Javed opens up about never receiving respect from the TV industry; 'Actors with blue ticks comment sh*t when...'

Post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed became pretty famous. While her short stay in the controversial house brought her attention, she built onto it by sporting dangerously bold outfits for her outings. Urfi Javed has now become synonymous with quirky fashion. She even gets trolled for it. However, she isn't affected by it! So what is next for Urfi Javed. In her recent interview, she opened up about her journey in the Television industry and how she has not been satisfied with the kind of work she has been offered. Also Read - Urfi Javed's net worth, amount she charges per project and more unknown facts that'll leave you shocked

In an interview with Miss Malini, Urfi Javed mentioned that she really wanted to do something big in her life but she only received side roles. She stated that makers of TV shows did not consider her to be the 'conventional bahu' type to offer her lead roles. She stated that the Television industry never respected her despite her being a part of many shows. She also bashed Television actors who comment on her posts for wearing what she wants to wear. "A lot of Television actors who have blue tick on their profiles, they comment sh*t whenever Viral or anybody else uploads my pictures. Television actors commenting 'disgusting', 'vulgar' and I am like what have I done to you?"

On the work front, Urfi Javed recently appeared in a music video titled Befikra. She is currently not a part of any TV serial.

Urfi Javed had also made it to the headlines recently as she gave it back to Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan who had commented on her dressing sense. Farah had said that Urfi should be reprimanded for her clothes.