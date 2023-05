There can be anyone like Urfi Javed. Let’s say that for now at least, the girl is a powerhouse in every way; she has no filters while speaking about anything and everything, and she is an open book and has no qualms in ranting about her personal life that is so messed up. In this video, you can see Urfi talking about dealing with heartbreak in relationships and how she doesn’t want to have a serious relationship right now because of her ex-boyfriend. Urfi reveals about her ex-boyfriend cheating on her several times and how he fooled her by making a tattoo of her birthdate that happened to be the guy's father’s birth date as well. Also Read - Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover and wife Madhuri Jain Grover face FIR for financial fraud of Rs 81 crores; Urfi Javed mocks him on social media

Watch the video of Urfi Javed ranting about her ex-boyfriend who fooled her and how she will never have a serious relationship.

Urfi hilariously goes on a rant about her bad love life, and you can give her applause for being so kickass. Urfi Javed is a self-made woman, and today, in her words, she doesn't need a man because she has a lot of money. Isn't she a boss babe vibe? Urfi Javed even leaves the interviewer having mercy on her after he asks her to move on to the next question, to which she says she has moved on. This girl is really chill.

Urfi Javed was in a relationship with Anupamaa star Paras Kalnawat, who is now a part of another popular TV show, and they decided to part ways due to her claims of him being an overly possessive boyfriend. However, they are still good friends, as just months ago they ended up dancing together at a mutual friend's birthday party. Netizens wonder if Paras is the same guy she is ranting about in this viral video.