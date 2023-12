Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices. She has been trolled many times for her choice of outfits and was even arrested for wearing revealing dresses. She also went through incidents where netizens openly trolled her in public places but Urfi has faced them strongly. She gives it back and does not fear trying on new types of outfits. Her Instagram is filled with her bold looks and videos. She keeps trying unique styles of outfits with some day-to-day products. She receives a lot of threats and abuse on her social media account but still, she is one of the most popular stars. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash massively trolled for wearing a bold off shoulder sheer outfit for Diwali bash; netizens call her Urfi Javed 2 [View Pics]

Urfi Javed's Instagram account gets suspended

However, Urfi faced a bad situation today on her social media account. Yes, Urfi's Instagram account was suspended recently. Urfi's account was recovered soon and she shared a screenshot that shows her account was suspended by Instagram. Well, as per reports, her account was suspended due to her bold pictures.

Urfi reacts to her Instagram account being suspended

However, the real reason is not yet disclosed. Soon after she got her account back, she took a dig at the haters and revealed that her account was suspended. She shared the screenshot and wrote, "Today I have seen that the wishes of many people have been granted." This is a big story in TV news.

However, her account is still invisible on Instagram. Urfi has always been in the news and recently she has collaborated with many big designers. She collaborated with Masaba Gupta and just before that, she had become a show-stopper for ace designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

A look at Urfi's reaction to her rumoured engagement

Urfi has also been a part of many TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Daayan, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and more. She rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. It was in that show where she wore a dress made out of a garbage bag.