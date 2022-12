It was recently reported that Urfi Javed was detained by the Dubai Police for wearing revealing outfits while shooting a video at a public place. As soon as the news broke, social media users started thanking the Gulf country and also urged them to keep Urfi for as longer time as possible. Indian hockey played Yuvraj Walmiki too had commented the same, to which, Urfi has now shared her reaction. Also Read - Urfi Javed BREAKS SILENCE on being interrogated by cops in Dubai for her revealing clothes; says, 'It had nothing to do...'

The Bigg Boss OTT fame took a screenshot of Yuvraj's comment and her reply to him on her Instagram stories. As Yuvraj reacted to the news of her detention by saying, "Thank you Dubai. Please keep her forever. Kind regards." To which, Urfi replied, "Oh btw still got the screenshots of the messages you sent me and 99999 other girls." Also Read - Urfi Javed detained in Dubai for shooting a video wearing a revealing outfit [Deets Inside]

She further commented, "Got so much problem with my clothes but still be in my DMs." She concluded saying, "Hockey pe dhyan de na!" She also addressed other social media users, who also commented the same, by sharing a video on Instagram using the jail filter and said, "This is exactly what the entire India wants to see right now." Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Do celebrity treat their staff right; here's the truth

Urfi also addressed the reports of her detention and said in a statement issued to the media, “The police had arrived to stop the shoot because of some issues at the location. There was a time till when we were allowed to shoot as it was a public place, the production team didn’t extend the timing, hence we had to leave. It had nothing to do with my clothes at all. We shot the remaining part the next day so it was all sorted.”

Meanwhile, Urfi has been making several appearances including Splitsvilla X4, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and 's new web show where she will be seen talking about her dating experiences and reveal her wildest fantasies.