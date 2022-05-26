Urfi Javed recalls how her relatives cut off her bold dresses that had plunging necklines with a scissor; here's how she took REVENGE

Urfi Javed is one of the boldest and most popular actresses on social media. She is known for her bold fashion appearances and holds no qualms about the same. The girl has often been slammed and trolled for her bold looks but every day she makes a new and bold statement. Urfi has come a long way in leading her on her terms. And now she has overcome all the hurdles and is damn proud of her. While Urfi recalls how faced a lot of criticism from her relatives because of her dress, they cut off her dress with scissors that had her cleavage show and were sleeveless. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela exudes panache and proves she's a true fashionista [View Pics]

Urfi Javed took her revenge

In an interaction with Indian Express, she called, " I have always been bold and loved to dress well. It did not go down well with them and they took their anger on my clothes. They cut so many of my dresses with a pair of scissors, saying some showed cleavage while others were sleeveless. I decided that I will get back to them one day, and rightly so, today most of them want a selfie with me"

Urfi is extremely thankful to the paparazzi who made her at she is today, talking about the love she received from them she said, " I give them all the credit. When I get married, they would be the chief guest," People question you all the time. Main marr bhi jaun even then they will point fingers at me. I really don’t bother about such talks. They were the ones who had earlier said I have no money to buy a flight ticket". Urfi often use to get trolled for being popped at the airport and many wondered where she travels because she doesn't have money for the same. But today Urfi has earned her respect and love.