Urfi Javed resumes fight with Farah Khan Ali after she praises sister Sussanne Khan's bralette look; reminds how she was 'slut-shamed' [View Post]

Farah Khan Ali praised sister Sussanne Khan when the latter stepped out in a bralette, jacket and shorts, and netizens called her a 'hypocrite' for how she had recently come down heaving on Urfi Javed with some very unflattering words