Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has come under severe backlash, and justifiably so, from netizens after she praised sister the style game of sister Sussanne Khan when the latter stepped out in a bralette, jacket and shorts. Nothing wrong with Sussane Khan's look – just as there's nothing wrong in anything worn by anybody – or in Farah Khan Ali showering her sister with love for it, but netizens called her a "hypocrite" for how she had recently come down heaving on Uorfi Javed with some very unflattering words, for the lass' simple choice of dressing as she pleases. The exchange did not go unnoticed by Uorfi, who quickly schooled Farah for how she had "slut-shamed" her.

Uorfi Javed reminds Farah Khan Ali how she had 'slut-shamed' her

After netizens started calling out Farah Khan Ali, she claimed to having only been "protective" toward Urfi Javed, which prompted the latter to write a lengthy note on her Instagram story that read: "No, your intent was not to 'protect' me. You're a known face, you called me distasteful on a public platform, your comment made headlines. I was so depressed reading your comment, I cried my eyes out. You embarrassed and slut-shamed me publicly. I stood up for myself."

Urfi Javed wants Farah Khan Ali to stop 'bullying young girls'

Urfi's note further read: "After receiving backlash, you later changed your narrative to 'protect me' but I still never received any apology from you. At least I have the balls to stick to my words. Hope this will be a lesson to you to not bully any young girl (outsider coz never seen you calling star kids distasteful in public) in future." Check out the entire exchange between Farah and a few of the netizens, followed by Urfi's note below:

It's good to see Uorfi continuing to stand up for herself and not losing an opportunity to take her bullies to school.