Urfi Javed has become a known face in the industry. She appeared in Bigg Boss OTT and but her stay was short inside the controversial house. However, she managed to attain fame with her clothing choices post the show. Her edgy clothes got her a lot of attention. She was criticised too but Urfi remained unperturbed by all the negativity around her. She remains to shock her fans with her unusual dressing sense. Now, she has shared her weirdest fantasy. Also Read - Urfi Javed reacts to Indian hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki who thanked Dubai for her detention

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Urfi can be seen having a conversation with . She is a guest on his talk show and is her candid best. Rithvik asks her about everything and anything under the sun. She is also asked about her weirdest fantasy. To this, she replies that she has never thought about it, and now that he has asked she is giving it a thought. She then says, 'set par', is her weirdest fantasy. Well, okay then! Also Read - Urfi Javed BREAKS SILENCE on being interrogated by cops in Dubai for her revealing clothes; says, 'It had nothing to do...'

She also spoke about her dating life and mentioned that she wasn't even allowed to talk to boys when younger. Rithvik was shocked to know it. She also joked about the cases and complaints that are being filed against her of late. Also Read - Urfi Javed detained in Dubai for shooting a video wearing a revealing outfit [Deets Inside]

Recently, Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed had a war of words with . The writer made a nasty comment stating that the youth is busy watching Urfi Javed's pictures in bed and that did not go down well with her. She gave it back to him with full power. She even shared his alleged leaked whatsapp chats. In response, she wrote, "Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults! People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the woman or her clothing when they are at fault."