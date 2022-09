Urfi Javed's fashion sense is something that's become a daily hot topic of discussion, and it's no secret that her her idiosyncratic attires draw as much wonder as they do brickbats from trolls, and at times, even from her fellow TV actresses. And, boy, Uorfi never holds back does she? Seldom a day passes when Urfi Javed doesn't grab headlines for her idiosyncratic fashion sense and leaving little to the imagination. Amidst all this though, what many don't know about are the struggles behind where Uorfi Javed has reached today, with the bizarre thing being that many allege she pays the media to cover her with such ferocity. The reality couldn't be further from the truth. Also Read - Urfi Javed reacts to Anjali Arora's leaked MMS video controversy: 'Even if she did it...'

Urfi Javed reveals that she was in MASSIVE DEBT for 8 years

In an interview with noted anchor and journalist Siddharth Kanan, Urfi Javed revealed that she was undergoing severe financial crisis for 8 long years, and, in fact, was neck deep in massive debt. So much so, the leggy lass discloses that she had no money to enter Bigg Boss OTT, which was her claim to fame and huge stepping stone on to the path of success that she has forged today. In fact, Urfi makes another shocking revelation that all the clothes she wore on the show were borrowed and since she was only there for a week, she didn't even earn much money from the show. Even now, she laughs at the rumours of paying the media as she claims to not have that much money.

Uorfi Javed reveals the secret behind her fashion sense

Earlier, BollywoodLife got in touch with Uorfi Javed for an exclusive interview, where the starlet got completely candid about how having being repeatedly "used" her has greatly influenced her exceedingly unique styling, so much so that she now believes to "fake it" till she "makes it".