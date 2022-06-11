Urfi Javed has been the hot topic of the Television industry ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. Though she got to be part of the show for a very less time as she got eliminated in the first week, she managed to remain in the headlines because of her fashion sense. Urfi has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs because of her out-of-the-box clothes. From draping in her own photos to creating a dress out of a sack, she has done it all. But it was recently that she hit headlines for changing her name. Also Read - From flowers to chains: 5 times Urfi Javed avoided 'nip show' in near-naked outfits [View Pics]

Urfi Javed turns Uorfi

On social media, she changed her name to Uorfi. On Instagram, she shared, 'Hi guys, so I've officially changed my Uorfi. It'll be pronounced the same as Urfi! Just the spelling change. Just want everyone to be mindful while writing my name now, so that even I'm mindful ( keep forgetting at times) Thanku, love Uorfi.' Now, as she got papped at the airport, she revealed the real reason as to why she changed her name. She mentioned that a numerologist suggested that she should change her name so that she can progress professionally. When paps stated that she did not need to as she is already Viral, she mentioned that it is not enough to earn money. Check out her video below:

Uorfi Javed trolled

Meanwhile, Uorfi has been a constant traget of trolls. It was recently that she had shared some screenshots of the death threats she received after Sidhu Moose Wala's demise. She shared it it with the caption, "Just posting few of the comments which I've received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b***ch's here to stay!"