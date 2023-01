Urfi Javed rose to fame with her entry in Bigg Boss OTT. Though her stay inside the house was quite short but she hit the headlines with her dressing sense. She has been quite edgy when it comes to styling even though she has been trolled often for her clothes. In fact, cases also got registered against her for her clothing. As per the reports, the state president of Mahila Morcha of BJP in Maharashtra, Chitra Wagh, also accused Urfi Javed of 'indulging in nudity'. Now a video of Urfi has gone viral in which she reveals the reason why she doesn't wear clothes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed slams Sajid Khan for instigating MC Stan to hit Archana Gautam; calls him out

Entertainment News: Urfi Javed is 'allergic' to clothes

In the video, Urfi Javed shows off the boils on her thighs and legs. She stated that she gets boils when she wears woolen clothes. She says that 'Now you guys know that I cannot wear full clothes, that is why you will often see me in short and fewer clothes. It is a serious problem as you can see the reaction has spread all over my legs and hands.' She further adds that 'isliye main itna nangi rehti hoon.' Also Read - Pathaan song Besharam Rang row: Urfi Javed teases trolls in a bolder than Deepika Padukone bhagwa outfit [Watch Video]

Check out Urfi Javed's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Recently, Urfi Javed shared pictures and videos whilst dressed in a black bikini set. She can be seen in handcuffs in the pictures. Also Read - Urfi Javed REACTS to FIR filed against her by a politician; 'It’s making me suicidal'

Check out Urfi Javed's latest post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed also got into legal trouble when she visited Dubai recently. As per reports, Urfi Javed was detained in Dubai for wearing revealing clothes at a public place. However, later, she clarified that the police did arrive at the shooting premise not because of her clothes but due to shoot timing.