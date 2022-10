Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed has become pretty popular among the audience. She was in Bigg Boss OTT and since then she has been making it to the headlines for her out-of-the-box outfits. Urfi has become synonymous with quirky dressing as she can make up an outfit from almost everything. From ropes to shells, she has used it all. Well, she has also remained in the news because of her love affair with Paras Kalnawat. He played a pivotal role in Anupamaa and then was a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Urfi Javed opens up about her past

In a recent interview with Times of India, Urfi Javed once again spoke about her relationship with Paras Kalnawat and mentioned that she wanted to break up with him within one month of being in a relationship. She called him a kid and revealed what he did to win her over. She said Paras got three tattoos on her name even after they broke up. But she was in no mood to reconcile with him. Urfi Javed also revealed that he was possessive of her. She was quoted saying, "He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn't going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn't have."

This is not for the first time thar Urfi Javed has spoken about her past. In fact, even Paras Kalnawat has opened up about his love life. All said and done, Urfi and Paras are now good friends.

All about Paras Kalnawat

Before Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Paras Kalnawat hit headlines as his contract was terminated by the makers of Anupamaa. It was reportedly because he took up the dance reality show and in one day, his contracted was terminated.