Urfi Javed is one of the most talked about celebrities in the country and it's all thanks to her dressing sense and all the controversies that she courts because of the same. The actress recently got involved in a row with a politician, BJP leader Chitra Wagh. The latter had tweeted out about Urfi Javed's clothing. Since then, Urfi has been giving it back to Wagh. She even registered a police complaint against Wagh for criminal intimidation and threats. And now, Uorfi Javed has opened up on how her mother fears for her safety and even why she dresses up in bold outfits.

Urfi Javed opens up on politicians threatening her and her mother's reaction

Well, on Tuesday, as per a report in ETimes, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women asked the police to look into the safety of Urfi Javed. Urfi says that if the politicians think she is doing anything illegal, they should go to the police or court rather than taking matters into their own hands. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress adds that she feels unsafe because it's not a regular person but a politician, a person in power, who is openly threatening her. They are the people who can influence many others.

In an interview with the online entertainment portal, Urfi Javed revealed that her parents stay in Lucknow and do not interfere with her career or life. But given the ongoing threats in the public domain, they are worried about her safety. She says, "My mother gets worried when she hears about these things, because it's not just on social media, I get calls too." Her statement is going viral in Entertainment News right now.

Urfi Javed on her bold dressing sense

Uorfi Javed says that she is doing it all for attention as the celebs say. The Splitsvilla 14 contestant also adds that the industry is all about getting popularity and attention and asks what's wrong with that. Urfi says that she has done nothing wrong but is made to feel like a criminal. Urfi Javed says that everyone has something to say about her clothes but not about those who have been threatening her with rape and murder. Urfi also adds that there are a lot of other people who dress boldly and upload pics on Instagram.