Urfi Javed constantly manages to remain in the media for her weirdest fashion style. She never ever stays away from media and yet again created a new headline. But for a change this time the social media sensation is not in the news for her clothes but made awareness. She experienced a nightmare in Delhi as an Uber cab driver ran away with her luggage. She shared her worst ever experience on social media and questioned women's safety.

Allegedly, she was on her way to the airport in Delhi when the cab driver disappeared with her luggage. Bigg Boss OTT fame shared the incident through her social media accounts. She claimed that the Uber driver vanished with her luggage in the car and returned drunk after interference from her male friend. Urfi Javed shared the screenshot of her uber booking with cab details on her Twitter handle and explained the entire incident.

Had the worst experience with @UberINSupport @Uber in delhi,booked a cab for 6 hours,on my way to airport stopped to have lunch, the driver vanished with my luggage in the car. After interference from my male friend the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour @Uber_India pic.twitter.com/KhaT05rsMQ — Uorfi (@uorfi_) February 21, 2023

According to her tweet, she booked an Uber cab from Khubani to Delhi. She tweeted her worst experience with Uber tagging the company and its support account. She booked a cab for 6 hours and on her way to the airport she stopped to have lunch and the driver vanished with her luggage in the car. She revealed that after interference from her male friend, the driver came back completely drunk after 1 hour.

After undergoing a horrible experience Urfi Javed also asked for the safety of the girls. She shared an Instagram story tagging Uber India and requested to do something for the safety of girls. The young girl is also surrounded by controversies for some or other reasons. She is also an outspoken person and brave enough to carry exposing fashion style with confidence. She always faces the wrath of trolls but never gets pulled down.