Urfi Javed surely knows how to be in the news. A few days ago, Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Ali Khan had commented on Instagram about Urfi’s dressing sense, and later the latter had given it back to her in a long post. Recently, while talking to Times of India, Kashmera Shah spoke about Urfi (without mentioning her name), and said, "I don't talk about those who have a zero work resume and are famous only on Instagram and not anywhere else. I am building up a career; I am very busy making films which will make a difference to the world. People who are making their career by getting only spotted are not on my roster of career-minded people." Also Read - BTS: ARMY asks Jungkook to choose between two female leads from Twenty-Five Twenty-One; know his pick

Now, Urfi has given a befitting reply to Shah. Recently, when she was spotted in the city, and paparazzi asked her about Shah’s statements, she said, “Oh yeah, I read what she said about me. Aap ne jo statements bole hai koi valid point toh likho yaar ki ‘I am famous on Instagram and not in real life’. Aap toh dono mein (famous) nahi ho, kya faida?” Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti REACTS to quitting rumours; says, 'Let me firmly confirm....'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Urfi gets trolled for wearing bold outfits, but that doesn’t bother her much and she follows what her heart says. Recently, she posted a few pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram, and captioned it as, “Be who you are and be the best at it !” Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt step aside to let Yash and Srinidhi Shetty shine in the limelight - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

She also posted a reel with the same clothes and wrote, “When bitchy aunties on Instagram comment i have ‘distasteful’ dressing sense .Tasteful enough for you now ?” Well, from netizens to celebs, Urfi surely knows how to give it back to people who troll her.