Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is not the one to mince her words when it comes to sharing her thoughts. Be it on Twitter or on any other social media, Urfi always shares her honest thoughts and opinions upfront. And that's what she did recently. Uorfi Javed came across a video of Sonali Kulkarni recently and was quite shocked by the statement that the Dil Chahta Hai actress made. Urfi Javed slammed the statement and countered it in her own way.

Uorfi Javed REACTS to Sonali Kulkarni's statements

Actress Sonali Kulkarni recently grabbed headlines for her statement on how girls these days don't want to work hard and have become lazy. They want a husband who is rich. Urfi Javed, who usually grabs headlines in Entertainment News for her bizarre outfits, has made news for her reaction to Sonali's statement. Sonali's video was shared by a netizen. She reshared the video and called the statement very insensitive.

Urfi Javed seemingly slammed the statement and asked if they are calling a modern-day woman who has been handling the work and household chores as well lazy. She counters with a question, "What's wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good ? Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machine and yes the main reason for marriage - dowry." Urfi Javed also asks all the ladies to not be afraid and make demands. While Urfi said that she is right in saying that women should work but adds that it is a privilege that not every girl gets.

Check out Urf Javed's tweet on Sonali Kulkarni's video here:

How insensitive , whatever you said !

You’re calling modern day women lazy when they are handling their work as well as household chores together ?

What’s wrong in wanting a husband whose earning good ? Men for centuries only saw women as child vending machine and yes the main… https://t.co/g1rQGyuSDg — Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed has been making headlines for her appearances at various fashion events. She had been invited to the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla fashion event and last night, Urfi was seen at Shantanu and Nikhil's show. She stunned in a black outfit.