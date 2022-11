After getting eliminated in the first week of Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed shot to fame thanks to her risque fashion outings. She is often seen wearing risky clothes while stepping out in the city for photographs. Though she gets brutally criticised for her choices of bold outfits, Urfi has remained unperturbed and continues to show off her bizarre fashion. And it seems like her popularity has finally paid off as she will now be seen as a contestant on MTV Splitsvilla X4.

Urfi has often talked about her dating phase with former Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat. While the two continue to remain friends after going through a bitter breakup, Urfi will be looking for a new partner in the upcoming reality show. Urfi and Paras dated in 2017 but later, they parted ways. She was recently seen dancing with Paras at a party.

Talking about the dating reality show, Urfi said that she has always been fond of the show for quite a long time and being a hopelessly romantic person, the actress is now very much excited to be seen as a contestant on the show.

She added that she has been following Splitsvilla for ages and called it an iconic show. She described herself as a die-hard romantic person, so there was no doubt that she could be a part of the show, which is about finding an ideal match.

After Rannvijay bid adieu to the show, Splitsvilla X4 will now be hosted by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner and the constant, the one and only, . The last season was hosted by Rannvijay along with Sunny where Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput defeated Shivam Sharma and Pallak Yadav to emerge as the winners.

It remains to be seen if Urfi is able to find her ideal match on the dating reality show. Viewers might also expect Urfi to show off her quirky fashion and it will be interesting to see how other contestants will see through it.