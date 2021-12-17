Urfi Javed TROLLED for copying Priyanka Chopra’s hairstyle, netizens say, ‘All she can do is...’

Urfi Javed has been a part of many TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, , , Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and others. But, she rose to fame with her short stint in Bigg Boss OTT. The actress was the first contestant to be eliminated from the house. However, she has managed to stay in the headlines since then. Urfi is known for wearing bold outfits and she gets trolled for it on social media a lot. The actress is once again in news and this time she is being trolled for copying ’s hairstyle. Also Read - Urfi Javed Bold Looks: 5 Times Urfi Javed SHOCKED us with her bold outfits, Must watch

Priyanka has been busy with the promotions of The Matrix Resurrections, and on her Instagram, she keeps on sharing pictures of the looks that she is donning for the promotions. A couple of days ago, the actress shared a picture in which she was seen sporting a single long braid hairstyle.

Now, recently Urfi was clicked by the paps and she was sporting the same hairstyle. So, when a portal posted PeeCee and Urfi's picture on their social media, the latter was trolled heavily for copying the Fashion actress.

A user commented, “All she can do is copy.” Another user wrote, “Ye chitter cock hai?aur khuch nahi ata.” Check out the other comments below…

Urfi has always been vocal about getting trolled on social media. Earlier, while talking to SpotboyE, she had stated, “I know I am badly trolled for all my looks so I can't have a different reaction for a different troll and that is too much energy. I can't use this much energy on trolls. If they are happy, they are doing their job. I will do my job. I and trollers have a given and take relationship. I like to keep it as a 50-50% relationship. I don't want them to do all the work so I should also give them something to talk about. It’s my duty to give them something to talk about.”