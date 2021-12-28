Urfi Javed wanted ‘to end’ her life; opens up about her struggle in career and love life

Urfi Javed, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT, has managed to be in the headlines because of the outfits that she wears. She is known for donning bold outfits and the actress gets trolled every day for it. The actress is also known for speaking her mind without being scared of anyone. Recently, she wrote a post on Instagram in which she revealed about her struggle in career and love life. In her post, she has written that there were times when she felt that she should end her life. Also Read - Karanvir Bohra strongly slams Asim Riaz for taking a dig at Shehnaaz Gill, 'Some people can't see others smile'

Urfi wrote, "You know how many times I've failed ? I can't even count now ! A few times in my life I've felt like the only way to get out of this mess is to end my life . My life was seriously fucked up . Failed career , failed relationships, no money made me feel like a loser who doesn't deserve to live . I still don't have a lot of money , successful career and I'm still single but I have hope."

"The only reason I'm alive today ( trust me there have been so many incidents in my life which nearly killed me ) is because I never stopped . I kept walking and I'm still walking . I may not be where I want to be but at least I'm on the way . Some pep talk before the year ends ! Get up , fight , repeat . You're stronger than the situations around you," she further shared.

A few days ago, Urfi had opened up about her casting couch experience. While talking to India Today the actress had said, "Like every other girl, I have also experienced casting couch. It just happened once when someone forced me, but I got out, so I consider myself very lucky. The men in the industry are very powerful. They have the right to reject you anytime. I have experienced casting couch from some big names in the industry whom I would not name."