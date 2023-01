Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. Urfi Javed made an unusual appearance in the city by wearing jeans as a top and spoke about of what next thing she would make an outfit as she is known to make an outfit of anything and everything. While interacting with the media the Bigg Boss OTT fame was asked about her desire and if there is anything that she hasn't worn yet and wants to make a dress out of it. Urfi instantly said, ' Insaan ki Chamdi'. This answer is the girl left many disgusted as she describes in detail killing someone and removing that person's skin and making a dress out of it. Bizarre word is undermined for Urfi. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut tells Urfi Javed 'don't let anyone shame you about your body' as the latter says, 'uniform is a bad idea' [VIEW TWEETS]

Well, many thought that the actress is joking and further she would tell something else. But Urfi only added that one can wait and watch if she has plans to wear an outfit of human skin. Urfi's obsession with making a dress of anything and everything has reached another level and we wonder if humans should be worried as her conversation is totally cringe worthy. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand tease about Pathaan 2, Kangana Ranaut-Urfi Javed Twitter exchange goes viral and more

Watch the video of Urfi Javed talking about wanting to wear a dress made of human skin. Cringe

Urfi is known to be outspoken and make bizarre appearances but what is liked about her she is a generous person at heart is a people person and doesn't shy to share her opinion with anyone and everyone. Many are fond of it. Right now her Twitter conversation with Bollywood actress is going viral after she lashed out at the Manikarnika actress over her liking actors based on the religion.