Urfi Javed has been under the limelight ever since her Bigg Boss OTT days. The actress is keeping in the news because of her unconventional clothing choices. She loves to experiment with fashion and most of the times she gets trolled for her out-of-the-box style quotient. Now, in an interview with india.com, Urfi Javed has opened up on some bizarre questions that she gets asked. A fan had asked her on Instagram 'Itna Tayar Hoke Kahan Jaate Ho? (Where do you go after dressing up)'. To this, Urfi gave a befitting reply stating that it is no one's business. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed calls for attention with topless video, Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash wins hearts with bridal avatar and more

Urfi Javed also questioned if the same thing would be asked to if she gets spotted in the city. She was quoted saying, "Mein Kisi Ke Ghar Jaun, Mein Mujra Karne Jaun, Tumse Kya? Mein Jo Karun. Ab Har Kisi Ko Puchuge Kya Sadak Pe Ab Kareena Kapoor Dikhegi Toh Usse Bhi Puchoge Ja Kaha Rahe Ho? You Are Not Gonna Ask No. Jahan Bhi Jaun, Meri Marzi… Mujhe Lipstick Lagani Hai, Mein Lipstick Lagake Jaungi, Mujhe Chapal Pehni Hai, Mein Chappal Pehen Ke Jaungi, Meri Marzi. That’s it. (Wherever I go to whosever’s house, or whether I go to perform Mujra, it is not your business. Why are you bothering? If you spot Kareena Kapoor, will you ask the same question? No! Wherever I go, it’s my wish. I love applying lipsticks and I will go with my lipstick on. Also, I’ll wear my chappals and go, who are you to know? It’s my wish after all. That’s it.)" Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and more: WORST statements made by these 7 Bollywood celebs will leave you shocked!

During the interview, Urfi Javed also rubbished the reports of her dating her Befikra co-star Kunwarr.