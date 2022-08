Bigg Boss OTT fame, social media influencer, and TV actress Urfi Javed were recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. The gorgeous actress informed all her fans and well-wishers about her health through her Instagram story. She even shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed and wrote, 'Got too much time while I’m here. Yes, this happened. I kept ignoring my health and now.' Well, Urfi did not reveal the exact reason for her hospitalization. Also Read - Liger star Vijay Deverakonda is thronged with Hindi film offers; here's why he is not signing any of them [Exclusive]

Urfi grabbed a lot of attention and limelight with her unique yet out-of-the-box fashion ideas. The actress participated in 's hosted reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Well, recently Urfi got into a war of words with TV actress Chahatt Khanna who called out the media for making the former a celebrity despite her putting up a ‘cheap show’.

Urfi slammed Chahatt as she wrote, “At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is none of your business, you’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn’t you upload this story for ? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?”

Chahatt who is still well-known for her role in Bade Acche Lagte Hai had shared a picture of Urfi and wrote, 'Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you’ll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you’ll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom'.

Urfi has always managed to turn heads with her fashion and often got trolled.