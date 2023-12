Urvashi Dholakia is known for her performance as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She made us all love villains. She was just brilliant in the TV show and post that did many other shows. She has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 6, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 and more. She recently got eliminated from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She was paired with choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge in the show and was loved for her performances. She was injured in the first week itself but continued to perform. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari to Urvashi Dholakia: TV mommies who are single and proud mothers

Urvashi has been a single mother to twins, Sagar Dholakia and Kshitij Dholakia. She recently spoke to Siddharth Kannan about her life's struggles. She revealed that she always wanted a fairytale life at the age of 16 and hence that led to her marriage.

Urvashi had twins at the age of 17

She shared that she got married at the age of 16 and had twins at 17 and got divorced when she was 18. She got divorced because her partner did not wish to take responsibility of the kids and fell out of love. However, Urvashi did not abandon the kids.

Urvashi revealed that at this point her parents became her biggest support. She said that nobody but only parents support in the time of need. She started working at the age of 19 again to look after her kids. However, the journey back to work was not easy for her as people took advantage of her vulnerable situation.

Urvashi revealed people took advantage of her vulnerable situation

She said that some of the industry people took advantage of her being a single mother and a divorcee and paid her less than what she deserved. However, Urvashi took up the work and made a name for herself.

She further said that she never spoke to her ex-husband after divorcee and even her sons never tried to ask about him. She shared that even if they tried to tell Kshitij and Sagar about their father, they always said that they do not want to know. This is a big story in TV news.

Apart from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Urvashi has been a part of Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Mehendi Tere Naam Ki, Kahin Toh Hoga and more. She will now be seen in Pushpa Impossible.