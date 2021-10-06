Anupamaa starring , , and has been winning audience all over. The current track on the show is quite exciting and fans are hooked to the show, waiting with bated breath on what will happen next. The two men in Anupamaa’s life – her ex-husband Vanraj and her old friend turned business partner Anuj are at loggerheads. And each of their recent encounters on the show have underlying tension. Honestly, it would be no surprise if Anuj and Vanraj break into a fist fight anytime soon on the show. Also Read - Anupamaa major twist: Anuj Kapadia to get drunk and confess his love for Anu in front of Vanraj?

But while that's the story that is in sync with the ongoing track on Anupamaa, are the two male leads of the popular Star Plus' show at loggerheads with each other on the sets as well? After all, ek mayaan mein do talwarein kaise reh sakti hain? Especially, when one male lead has suddenly become the villain, is pitted against the other and gets a lot of flak from fans all over social media, while the other one is hailed as the hero? Well, it will be easy to assume that Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj and Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj do not see eye-to-eye on the sets of the hit show.

But the reality is totally different. The whole cast of Anupamaa is one big family and irrespective of the dynamics of their characters in the show, all of them share a great bond. A source close to the show tells us, "The energy on the sets of Anupamaa may be tensed while the scenes are being shot, but once the director calls outu 'cut', the whole unit becomes vibrant as if a party is going on. The various cast and crew members are very close to one another and know how to have a good time together."

The same is the case with the new entry on the show Gaurav Khanna. “While others have been shooting for weeks together now, Gaurav just joined in but the energy is so contagious on the set, he didn’t take time to feel at home,” revealed the source, telling us that a lot of crew members come to the set even when it is their day off or stay longer, even when their shoot for the day is over. That only shows how all the members of Anupamaa consider each other a big family. Talking more about Gaurav and Sudhanshu, the source said, “The two are each other’s competitors due to the story line. But they get along just like they did during their drunk scene together. Both the actors share a good camaraderie, which makes them deliver their scenes together with such great finesse.”

It is the team that makes or breaks the show and Anupamaa is backed by people who share a strong bond. Little wonder then that the show is continuously ruling hearts and TRP charts.