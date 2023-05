The entire TV industry is numb. Two prolific stars left for their heavenly abode. Vaibhavi Upadhyaya best known for her role of Jasmine in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai lost her soul in a car accident. As per reports, Vaibhavi was traveling in Himachal Pradesh when the mishap took place. Today, her funeral was held and stars like Gautam Rode, JD Majethia and others paid their last respects. JD Majethia who was also a part of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai spoke to the media and revealed what exactly happened and how did the the car fall down the valley. Also Read - Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in a car accident; Rupali Ganguly mourns 'Gone too soon'

In a video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, JD Majethia said that Vaibhavi and her fiance had gone on a trip to Himachal Pradesh. Their car stopped at a turn to make way for the truck coming from the opposite side. As the lanes are narrow, the car stopped. But while taking the turn, the truck accidentally pushed their car a little and it fell into the valley. It toppled and sadly, Vaibhavi wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He said that it is a learning for all. JD Majethia mentioned that she passed away maybe due to internal injuries or shock but it is very sad news.

A lot of celebrities expressed sadness over Vaibhavi's untimely demise. who shared the screen space with Vaibhavi in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai took to her Instagram stories to mourn her death. She wrote 'Gone too soon' as she shared a picture of Vaibhavi. also tweeted saying that the entire team of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is in a state of shock.

Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yday.The whole SvS team is in a shock. ओम शान्ति ??? — satish shah?? (@sats45) May 24, 2023

Apart from Vaibhavi, 's demise also sent shockwaves across the industry. The actor who played Deepak in Anupamaa reportedly passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was reportedly in Igatpuri during the time of his demise. He was 51-year-old. May his soul rest in peace.