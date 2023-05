Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in a fatal car accident, and her death left everyone shocked and grieving. It's unfair, and life is so damn unpredictable. Vaibhavi was reportedly travelling in Himachal Pradesh along with her fiancé, who is safe, when her car fell in a gorge and she suffered head injuries. While the latest heartbreaking details shared by SP Kullu are that Vaibhavi tried extremely hard to get out of the car and sustained a head injury, talking to the news portal, SP Kullu said, Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury that proved fatal. She was rushed to Banjar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared her dead." Also Read - Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar mourns demise of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey; says, 'They were the actors you...'

Life is so unpredictable.

A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi ? — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

Vaibhavi's death has left her family devastated, and her friends from the industry are still in disbelief that she is gone. Adding more details about the TV actress's death, SP Kullu added," Upadhyaya died on Monday after her SUV fell into a gorge near Sidhwan in the Banjar area of Kullu. The accident occurred when the driver of the car was negotiating a steep curve". Also Read - Vaibhavi Upadhyaya death: JD Majethia reveals what exactly happened and how did Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star lose her life in car accident [WATCH VIDEO]

#JDMajethia is shocked by #VaibhaviUpadhyaya's demise. He also revealed how the accident took place in Himachal Pradesh.?

May her soul Rest In Peace ? pic.twitter.com/MVBwrjdLtg — Pinkvilla Telly (@PinkvillaTelly) May 24, 2023

Indeed, this is so heartbreaking, while the further details about her car accident that came out were that Vaibhavi was not wearing a seat belt, which led to her death, and she couldn't survive the fatal accident. Vaibhavi was one of the brightest actors in the TV industry, and she is better known as Jasmine from Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai. You will be dearly missed.