Vaishali Takkar died by suicide recently. Her former co-actor Nishant Singh Malkani had essayed the role of her on-screen husband in the serial Raksha Bandhan: Rasal Apni Bhai Ki Daal. The actor has revealed that he knew that Vaishali was being harassed by her neighbour Rahul. The actor has also revealed that he is going to do his best to give her justice.He said that he will give justice to her and not forgive the person because of whom Vaishali had to take her life. He will fight and stand by his friend.

In an interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that he knew the entire matter. Nishant said that he is going to help with the investigation and will expose the truth. Nishant also revealed that the late actress was very excited about her wedding which was to take place in November. He revealed that Vaishali had shown him pictures of her California-based fiancé. Nishant also said that Vaishali had trusted him and used to always tell her about her issues. She wanted things to be a secret.

Check out Vaishali Takkar's last post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaishali Takkar (@misstakkar_15)

The actor also said that Vaishali was his dear friend and it was pretty shocking for him when he got to know the news. He could not believe the same in the first instance. He had thought that the actress passed away in some accident but when he got to know that she forcibly took her life he was broken. She has been a strong woman who liked to live a private life. She did not want her fiancé's photos to be shown to anyone on social media as she herself wanted to do the same. Reportedly, she was very happy that she was getting married. Nishant also revealed they both had made a lot of plans related to her wedding. Nishant also said that if she was troubled, sad or depressed he hopes and prays that she is in a better place than now.