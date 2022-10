The untimely death of actress Vaishali Takkar by suicide has left the TV fraternity with deep shock. The actress was found hanging by the ceiling at her residence in Indore on October 16. She held her ex boyfriend Rahul Navlani and his wife Diksha Navlani, who were also her neighbours, responsible for her extreme step. Now her close friend Nishant Malkhani has revealed that Vaishali's ex Rahul used to threaten her to leak her intimate pictures to her finance.

Nishant made a big reveal saying that Rahul kept harassing Vaishali even after he got married. He intensified his level of harassment after Vaishali got engaged. He said that Rahul would torture her and her fiance through text messages. She was in therapy and even consulted a psychiatrist.

"Rahul was not letting her move on. She was in a depression. She had consulted a psychiatrist. I now realise the magnitude of her problem, when I get to hear things such as Rahul wanting to show their intimate pictures to her to-be husband. Intimacy happens if you are in a relationship, but that does not mean that you threaten to share those moments with anybody else if you break up," Nishant told TOI.

Now that Rahul has been arrested by the Indore Police, Nishant said that he kept things to himself but now the truth has to be come out in the open. Rahul and Diksha have been booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading Vaishali to kill herself.

Vaishali was about to marry a US-based software engineering named Mitesh in December. She had also made elaborate plans for the wedding shopping and hosting a party after the Diwali.