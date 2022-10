Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her residence in Indore on Sunday. The actress passed away due to suicide. She was just 29. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' tragic and untimely demise has come as a huge shock to everyone. The pain of her parents cannot be imagined. Vaishali had left behind a suicide note in which she had accused Rahul Navlani, her neighbour and former boyfriend of harassing her, police had told the media. Rahul, who was absconding alongside his wife Disha, who has also been named in the note. And the latest update on the same states that Rahul has been arrested. Yes, you read that right.

Vaishali Takkar's ex and neighbour arrested states police

As per a report in NDTV, the police have arrested Rahul Navlani who was absconding. However, his wife, Disha, is still on the run states that report. It is to be noted that the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Rahul Navlani and Disha. Talking to the portal, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra said that since he was a neighbour, he already knew what was going on and hence he escaped.

Vaishali Takkar's suicide note and more updates

The Commissioner informed that teams were sent to different states. They had also announced a reward for any information or location of Rahul. A circular was also issued. As of now, the gadgets that Rahul had on him at the time of his arrest have been seized and will be investigated.

Vaishali's mother revealed that she has named Rahul and his wife in her note. Vaishali asked her mom to get Rahul punished as he had been harassing her for 2.5 years. Elsewhere, Vaishali's brother, Neeraj claimed that Rahul would threaten her that he would not let her settle down. For the unversed, Vaishali was going to get married soon. She was going to settle down abroad it seems. She was happy and was looking forward to wedding shopping in Mumbai.