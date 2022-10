TV actress Vaishali Takkar was found dead at her home in Indore on October 16. She was found hanging in her room. The police found a suicide note that held her neighbours Rahul Navlani and his wife Diksha Navlani responsible for her extreme step. Her brother has now revealed that their family donated Vaishali's eyes before her cremation since she often used to talk about donating eyes post her death.

"Vaishali loved her eyes and often used to say that she would like to donate her eyes after her death. She had told the same to her mother as well. The family before her cremation on Sunday donated her eyes to the district health authorities so that someone else could see this world with her beautiful eyes," her brother told TOI.

Meanwhile, Rahul and Diksha have been booked under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly persuading the actor to kill herself.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Moti-ur Rehman had said that the victim has mentioned that Rahul was harassing her because of which she took this extreme step. She was about to get married and Rahul troubled her for that.

Vaishali, who hails from Ujjain, was living with her parents in Indore since last one year. She was first seen on TV in 2013, and since then, Vaishali featured in several shows such as , , Sasural Simar Ka, Laal Ishq, Super Sisters and more.

