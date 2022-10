Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Vaishali Thakkar left everyone shocked as she committed suicide. Her death news left everyone heartbroken and shattered. Vaishali’s ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha are currently in Indore police custody. Vaishali's brother said that Rahul made his sister's life miserable and promised to never let her settle in life.

Well, recently Vaishali’s close friend Nishant Singh Malkani spoke his heart out to a media portal and said that Rahul was not letting her move on and she was depressed. He even revealed that Vaishali consulted a psychiatrist. He even said that he now realizes the magnitude of Vaishali's problem when he gets to hear things like Rahul wants to show their intimate pictures to her to-be husband.

Nishant even said that he used to tease Vaishali that she has lost oodles of weight and she would say that she would recover it before she gets married. Nishant even revealed that Rahul was not married when Vaishali was dating him and there was some parental opposition that did not let them get married. He even said that both Rahul and his wife Disha used to blackmail her emotionally.

On the work front, Vaishali was part of several TV shows including Sasural Simar Ka, Manmohini, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, , Raksha Bandhan amongst others.