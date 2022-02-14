Shehnaaz Gill and late Sidharth Shukla’s love story started in Bigg Boss 13 house. After the season got over, the two featured in music videos and were even spotted together by paparazzi many times. While they never officially spoke about their relationship, there were strong reports that they were dating each other. When Sidharth passed away last year, Shehnaaz’s videos crying at his funeral had gone viral. During the finale of Bigg Boss 15, she gave a tribute to Sidharth, and even Salman had got emotional while talking to Shehnaaz about Sid. Today, it’s Valentine’s Day and #WeLoveYouSidNaaz is trending on Twitter. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra to celebrate Valentine's Day together; couple confesses their feelings for each other

Fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are sharing some sweet-romantic moments of the couple on Twitter and remembering their favourite jodi. A fan tweeted, "#SidharthShukla & #ShehnaazGill PERFECT TO & FOR EACH OTHER..THEY ACTUALLY WERE MANIFESTED BY UNIVERSE IN EACH OTHER'S LIFE ..WHOLE WORLD FOR EACH OTHER @sidharth_shukla & @ishehnaaz_gill YOUR LOVE IS TIMELESS FOR ETERNITY #SidNaaz #WeLoveYouSidNaaz."

Another fan wrote, "Everyone said.... There is always some madness in love. I can't Believe them... But when I watch u both... @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill then I came to know that there is always some reason in madness..... #WeLoveYouSidNaaz @OfficialSidNaaz."

One more fan tweeted, “In This Moment The Way He Pulled Her, Hand On Her Shoulder & Most Important Smile On Their Faces Told A Beautiful Story... @ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla #WeLoveYouSidNaaz.”

In This Moment The Way He Pulled Her, Hand On Her Shoulder & Most Important Smile On Their Faces Told A Beautiful Story... ?♥️@ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla#WeLoveYouSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/SlwYo66pRY — Ƙʜᴜꜱʜʙᴜˢˢˢ||♡?????? ???????♡|| (@mehakk2712) February 13, 2022

Check out the other tweets below...

As this the occasion of love the valentine's day special trend ...i bring u all parts of this vm together ❤️ also on reaching 103K tweets ?

Enjoy 2:18 min?#WeLoveYouSidNaaz @OfficialSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/TtT35ePyO1 — || ????? ||ˢˢˢ?? (@CallMeTheDeviI) February 13, 2022

I am not a person who believes in love nd all but when I saw them I literally fall In love with them. They taught me the true meaning of love nd care .i don't think , the place you both have in my heart ❤would ever be replaced . I just cantt stop loving u both?#WeLoveYouSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/B2Lz3k7IG5 — Sara (@___sara__h__) February 13, 2022

Thank you for coming into our lives and making us smile and laugh when we needed it the most. Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, in the most expressive and unspoken ways. I love you both so much.❤✨#WeLoveYouSidNaaz pic.twitter.com/WJutuwrOB0 — a. (@ishipsidnaaz) February 13, 2022

After Sidharth passed away, Shehnaaz had released a song titled Tu Yaheen Hai as a tribute to the actor. Well, the song surely gets tears in everyone’s eyes.