Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on television that has managed to grab the audineces attention with its major twists and turns. Actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma who essay the role of ACP Virat and Pakhi in the show are husband and wife in real life. The head over heels in love couple met on the sets of the show and within no time they bonded well. Their bond strengthened over time and the two decided to walk down the aisle in November 2021 in Ujjain in the presence of their family and friends.

Both, Neil and Aishwarya paint the town red with their love and make fans go gaga over their romantic mushy pictures. The two give major couple goals to many with their cuteness and we cannot take our eyes off them. Well, the lovey-dovey couples spilled beans on their Valentine's Day plans, the secret of their strong bond, and much more.

In an interview with ETimes TV, the handsome actor Neil said that they are not a couple who indulge in PDA or post a sweet pictures on Valentine's Day but are looking forward to having a cosy dinner at their favorite restaurant. Aishwarya said that the two are quite busy with their shoot and promotional activity lined up.

Neil and Aishwarya revealed that they have their share of differences at times, but have made peace with it. Neil said that they do have differences, but like to work on them and talk them out. He also added saying that they try to retain the essence of their friendship and promise to never lose that element in their bond.

Neil and Aishwarya love to pamper each other. Aishwarya said that she is more like a child and enjoys Neil's attention. She even said that she is lucky that her husband takes care of all her needs. While Neil said that they both believe in keeping their love as magical as it was when they started dating. He concluded by saying that they want to retain their friendship forever.