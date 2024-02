Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were the talk of the town when they were inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. They entered together but had many ugly fights in the show. Their marriage became the highlight on the show and their fights went too far. They even spoke about taking a break from each other. Vicky's mother said many things about Ankita post the family week. She even said that Ankita does not know how to behave with her husband. She also went on to say that they were against Ankita and Vicky's marriage. A lot of trolling happened and post the show ended Ankita looked quite upset. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Arti Singh shares first picture of her to-be-husband; Ankita Lokhande, Bipasha Basu and others congratulate her

She later clarified that things are good between them and fights do happen between couples. She also said that her mother-in-law was upset because she loves her son. Ankita and Vicky also went on a small vacation recently. Now, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Ankita revealed that her husband, Vicky is not with her. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande reacts to her fights with Vicky Jain on TV; says 'It’s painful to...'

Ankita and Vicky will not celebrate Valentine's day together

She spoke to Etimes and said she is not celebrating Valentine's day with Vicky. She said that Valentine's day was never a big thing for her and Vicky as for them every day is Valentine's day. She said that she is celebrating Valentine's day with her family as she was away from them for a long time because of Bigg Boss 17.

She said that Vicky is gone to his hometown in Bilaspur for some important work and so this time no Valentine's day with him. She said that this is not new for her as he is away most of the times for work.

Talking about Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui was declared as the winner of the show and Abhishek Kumar is the first runner up of the show. Mannara Chopra is the second runner up. Ankita and Arun Mashettey secured the fourth and fifth place in the show.