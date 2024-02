Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17 last year. The duo grabbed headlines for all sorts of things. From their fights to their behaviour and also some romantic moments inside the house. Ankita and Vicky's marriage has been under discussion on social media because of the statements both Ankita and Vicky passed whilst inside the house of Salman Khan hosted reality TV show, Bigg Boss 17. Ankita has now opened up on the reality of their marriage. For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Valentine’s Day 2024: Shehnaaz Gill drops ‘Baby I Love You’; SidNaaz fans feel she posted this for Sidharth Shukla

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain reveals the reality of her marriage after Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fights have been the talk of the town for a long time. People have been questioning their appearances after Bigg Boss 17 as well. However, Ankita and Vicky have cleared things out. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ankita and Vicky were asked about their perfect couple image which was broken on Bigg Boss 17. The actress asks if a perfect couple don't fight. She says those who fight make for a perfect couple.

On the other hand, Vicky Jain added that he doesn't completely agree with the same. He shares that another side of your personality comes out on the show. And that may not be their real side. Vicky Jain says that in the real outside world one can live by their own choices but inside Bigg Boss 17 house, it is very different. "That wass not the real marriage what people saw on the show, this is the real marriage," he tells the portal.

Watch this video of Ankita and Vicky here:

Ankita Lokhande adds to it saying that she would not want to watch herself and Vicky Jain fight in Bigg Boss 17. She says they are not like that in real life. Vicky reasoned that when inside the house, they are contestants and not connected to the real world. Hence, they did not think about the outside world when they were in Bigg Boss 17. Vicky asks nobody has to worry about their marriage. "Today the feeling is maybe we only want to remember the good things," he says.

Ankita and Vicky talks about their statements on divorce, etc, in Bigg Boss 17

Vicky shares that people don't see that when in love, things get fine too. Sometimes people may agree with things and sometimes don't. Ankita adds that whatever fights they had were due to their love for each other. She says it is okay if people don't see their real bond, they know it. Ankita reflects that she now understands that words need to be used wisely.