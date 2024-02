It is Valentine's Day today and Arti Singh had the much awaited revelation. The diva is all set to get married to her boyfriend, Dipak Chauhan. A few days back the news of her marriage had come out. It was being said that the actress will marry in the month of April or May. Recently, Arti's brother, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that she is getting married and they will make the announcement soon. Now, on Valentine's day, Arti took to Instagram to share a picture with her to-be-husband. Also Read - Arti Singh, Gauahar Khan and other TV actresses who didn't bother about 'Log kya kahenge' and got married in their mid-30s

Arti Singh shares picture of her to-be-husband

Well, she has not revealed the face but has just shared his side profile. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Jiska mujhe tha intezar." As soon as she posted the pictures, her friends from the industry have congratulated her. Aamir Ali feels he looks like Ajay Devgn from his side profile. He wrote, "Side profile ajay Devgan.. happy for u sweet." Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 star Arti Singh to marry her boyfriend Dipak Chauhan? Salman Khan, Sidharth Shukla's family and others to be the guests

Ankita Lokhande, Bipasha Basu, Mahhi Vij, Tina Datta, Shrenu Parikh, Jamie Lever, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others congratulated Arti.

Take a look at Arti Singh's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

Krushna Abhishek to invite Govinda first

Recently, Krushna Abhishek said that the first invitation will go to Govinda mama and mami. He shared that he is their mama and the disagreements between them is a different issue. He further said that Govinda mama will also attend the wedding as he loves them.

Krushna is confident that Govinda mama will definitely be there for Arti and there are many other people who are invited. As per reports, Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla’s family, Shehnaaz Gill, and many others have been invited. Arti wants to have the wedding in Mumbai itself and does not want a destination wedding.

Arti was seen in Bigg Boss 13 and was one of the finalist on the show. However, she got eliminated in the sixth place.