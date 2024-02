February is the month to showcase love officially. Well, popular television couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are some of the most adorable celebrities jodi in the industry. The two flaunt their love for each other and manage to achieve major couple goals with their mushy romance. The two do not require Valentine's Day to express their love for each other. Tejasswi and Karan's chemistry has always made their fans fall in love with them. The two are trying their level best to keep their relationship a secret, but well their love is no more a secret now. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Don't miss out on latest Entertainment News and TV News. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundra to Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin: TV celebrity couples who might get married in 2024

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi took to her social media handle and gave a brilliant idea to all females on how to spend time with their partners. In the video clip, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi tied handcuffs to Karan. The actor revealed that the chain that she used as a handcuff was his bracelet. Tejasswi is seen laughing and teasing Karan. She wrote, 'In case you valentine changes his mind'.

Have a look at Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's video

Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash's Pratha enters 'Most Liked Hindi TV Characters', Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Holi bash and more

Tejasswi and Karan started dating during their stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15. The two are one of the strongest couples in the industry and their bond has grown stronger with each passing day.

On the work front, Tejasswi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. While Karan was last seen in the dating reality show Temptation Island with Mouni Roy. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Tejasswi and Karan share the screen.