Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are two of the most-watched TV shows in Indian television. They have been in the TOP 5 of the TRP charts for the longest time now. Anupamaa features , , , and Aneri Vajani in the lead. On the other hand, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin features , Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. Anupamaa's (the show, not the character) Vanraj is quite popular but in a negative way. Sudhanshu Pandey's Vanraj has been getting a lot of flak on social media. And of late, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Virat aka Neil Bhatt is getting a lot of negative responses. And now, Vanraj and Virat are getting compared to each other.

A netizen who is a fan of both the shows trolled their characters saying that if there was a race of self-victimization, then Virat and Vanraj would give each other, a tough competition. It so happened that in Anupamaa, Vanraj wants to win over Mukku (Malvika Kapadia) as he wants to bring Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) down. Vanraj is married to Kavya. However, his growing closeness to Mukku, who is much younger has been slammed by the fans. Anupamaa, who knows Vanraj's intentions, has joined hands with Kavya to keep Vanraj away from Malvika. It's a twist that the makers have introduced, btw. And Sudhanshu is doing a fab job with his character.

On the other hand, Virat aka Neil Bhatt's character is going through his own journey. Virat is getting a divorce from Sai, whom he loves dearly. It so happened after Shruti's track was introduced on the show. Fans feel instead of giving in to the misunderstanding, Virat should have taken a stand for himself and clarified everything. And now, netizens have reacted to the comparison. Some trolled them saying that it means people should not name their babies with the letter 'V'. Check out the tweets here:

Virat's character has been getting a lot of backlash lately due to the current track. The fans are waiting to know when the makers will be bringing SaiRat confession on screens.