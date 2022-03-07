Sad but true, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood are not together any more. The couple have called it quits. Divya Agarwal took to social media to announce that Varun Sood and she are best of friends but their love story is over. This came as a shock to many. People started speculating all sorts of things but Divya Agarwal firmly defended him as a honest man. She said he did not cheat on her as people had just assumed. Divya Agarwal wrote on Instagram, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining?? No I don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to! Also Read - After Divya Agarwal's break-up post, Varun Sood tweets 'always and forever'; netizen asks 'konsi wali ke saath' – here's what he said

Divya Agarwal has said that they will stay as best of friends. Now, Varun Sood's father Vineet said that whatever has happened won't deter how he feels for Divya Agarwal. He tweeted, "Respect Divya's Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It's life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un filtered affection and care. Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on." This left fans confused even further.

Fans tweeted to him saying that he could advice them personally rather than discuss it on social media. Some also lashed out at him rather harshly. A fan commented, "Seems his family is the reason for this breakup . Their tweet reads out as if they were waiting for this day . Reason kuch bhi ho blame ladki ko hi karna hota hai sabko." It is obvious that many feel that his family is behind the breakup.