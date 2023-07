Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed their first child on July 19. Vatsal took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his wife and their newborn. Sharing the picture, they wrote, 'We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes.' Ishita had been sharing a lot of her pregnancy videos and pictures on social media. Now, just after two days of the baby's birth, Ishita has been discharged from the hospital. Also Read - Vatsal Sheth posts first pic of Ishita Dutta holding their baby boy; Shaheer Sheikh, Drashti Dhami and more congratulate the duo

Ishita and Vatsal were spotted leaving the hospital with their little bundle of joy. The new mother looked pretty in a printed lavender kurti and white pants while Vatsal looked handsome in a blue and green stripes t-shirt.The couple looked happy as they posed for the paparazzi with their baby. They also thanked the paparazzi for their congratulatory messages. Vatsal carried the baby boy in his arms and they sat in their car.

Also Read - Naagin 6 actor Vatsal Sheth and wife Ishita Dutta welcome a baby boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Ishita talks about pregnancy

Ishita had posted a selfie a few days before her delivery where she revealed that the last month is not easy. Ishita had earlier spoken to Etimes about balancing work and pregnancy. She had said that she finished her film shoots so that she can stay home in her final trimester. She mentioned that everyone were concerned about her working during pregnancy. Also Read - Dipika Kakar recalls how miscarriage hit her very badly says, 'It took time…’

Trending Now

She also revealed that she had taken around 16-17 flights in the first two months of her pregnancy. Vatsal had also shared his feelings about becoming a father. He had said that welcoming their baby will definitely be the beginning of a beautiful chapter in their life. He also shared that they had not made a conscious decision to have children only after they are settled in their careers.

Work front

Vatsal and Ishita had announced their pregnancy on March 31 this year. They got married on November 28, 2017.

On the work front, Vatsal was recently seen in Naagin 6 with Tejasswi Prakash and is currently a part of Titli. On the other hand, Ishita was seen in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2.