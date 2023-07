Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are the newest parents in town. The two have welcomed a baby boy in their lives last night. The actor has now posted a picture of Ishita Dutta and him from the hospital. We can see her in the hospital gown while he is dressed in a pink tee. The infant is in her hands. They have covered the face of the baby boy with an emoji. Vatsal Sheth cannot take his eyes off from the little one and his wife. The actress will be discharged on July 21, 2023. It seems it was a hassle-free delivery, and both are in good health. Take a look at the pic... Also Read - Naagin 6 actor Vatsal Sheth and wife Ishita Dutta welcome a baby boy

Vatsal Sheth said that both mom and baby are in good health. He said the family is the happiest right now. The actress confessed that the last month was the hardest. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were spotted at events even in the last few days. The actor made his entry on Naagin 7 where he was seen romancing Tejasswi Prakash. The actor was three for two to three weeks. Congratulatory wishes have come in for the couple. Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon, Drashti Dhami, Anita Hassanandani, Nikita Dutta, Bobby Deol, Ridhima Pandit and others wished the new parents the best. Also Read - Dipika Kakar recalls how miscarriage hit her very badly says, 'It took time…’

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta got married in 2017. It was a simple hush hush ceremony in Mumbai's ISKCON Temple. The two met on the sets of a TV show and fell in love. The sudden wedding caught everyone by surprise. In March 2023, she announced that she was pregnant with her first child. It was Ajay Devgn who played matchmaker for Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta. Vatsal Sheth said that Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Bobby Deol, Sohail Khan were some of the close friends who knew that she was pregnant. He has said that he will take time off to be with his wife. Also Read - Ishita Dutta flaunts her baby bump in full glory for pregnancy photoshoot; Drishyam actress looks utterly charming in pretty tube dress [VIEW PICS]

It seems she gave him a small box that had the pregnancy kit. He did not realise it was a pregnancy testing kit at first. He thought it is one for COVID-19. Later, he found out that she was pregnant.