'Very bad', Shehnaaz Gill gets brutally trolled after a video of a team member helping her with her footwear goes viral

Shehnaaz Gill has climbed the ladder of success after her exceptional stint on Bigg Boss 13. She has just got back from Canada after completing the shoot of her first feature film with Diljit Dosanjh, Honsla Rakh. Now, a video of Shehnaaz Gill from outside a studio has gone viral. We can see the lady in a blue shirt and cycling shorts. Some of her team members are with her. It looks like Shehnaaz is in a pair of high heels. The team members is seen helping her with her shoes. Now, this video has upset some fans. They commented that how she was unable to don her shoes herself.

A troll commented, "I see un expected actions from actor and actress what is this very bad," while another one wrote, "Can't she live on her own. Is she handicapped?" We can see that people have not appreciated this action from the singer-actress. However, it is nothing unusual. Stylists and assistants help an artiste with their full wardrobe. Sometimes, actresses do need that extra help with high heels. Shehnaaz Gill will soon be seen in one more music video with Desi Music Factory. This news was confirmed by Anshul Garg some days back on social media.

Shehnaaz Gill has already done videos with Badshah, Tony Kakkar, Arjun Kanungo and others. The lady has done work in Punjab before singing songs and working in films in supporting roles. However, her life changed after Bigg Boss 13. The whole season was a banger and Shehnaaz Gill stood out along with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The top three enjoy immense popularity till date. Shehnaaz Gill has won a lot of hearts with her bubbly personality. Her camaraderie with Sidharth Shukla was the highlight of the season. Fans speculate that they're a couple though they maintain that they're just friends.