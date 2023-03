A sad news is coming from the world of TV. Veteran actress Nilu Kohli has lost her husband. He died on Friday. The actress has worked on a number of TV shows like Naamkarann, Shastri Sisters and others. Nilu Kohli was part of movies like Housefull 2, Patiala House and Hindi Medium as well. It seems her husband Harminder Singh Kohli was a diabetic but did not have any health issues. It seems he had gone to the Gurudwara in the afternoon too. He came home and went to the bathroom. When the helper who was present at home did not find him in his bedroom, he went to the bathroom to check. Also Read - Drashti Dhami, Nia Sharma, Shilpa Shinde - 21 TV actors who quit popular shows recently!

It seems he was found unconscious. It was too late by then to take him to the hospital to attempt a revival. The last rites will happen on Sunday. The daughter of the actress Sahiba said that they are waiting for their brother who works in the Merchant Navy. The demise happened around 1.30 in the afternoon. The past few months have been tragic for the entertainment industry. Nilu Kohli and Harminder Singh Kohli were happily married for many years. As per some, he slipped and passes away.

Nilu Kohli has worked in the industry for more than two decades. She was a part of Ali Abbas Zafar's Jogi that starred Diljit Dosanjh. Of late, she took a break from TV and decided to dabble in other mediums like OTT.