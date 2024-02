Ranjana Jain, the mother of Vicky Jain has been one of the finds of Bigg Boss 17. The lady's unfiltered answers in the media interviews went viral with many trolling her as a regressive, toxic and old-fashioned mother-in-law. But she was effortlessly funny on Salman Khan's show. When Vicky Jain came out and saw the reaction, he said that his mother was undoubtedly wrong in how she presented things. He also said that maybe she got carried away with emotion, and did not react in a more thoughtful manner. But there is no denying that Ranjana Jain has been one of the finds of Bigg Boss 17. Many fans want a seniors Bigg Boss 17 with all these contestants.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana to make her debut soon?

The paparazzi had a field day teasing Ranjana Jain. She was seen at the airport with her son Vicky. It looks like they were headed to their hometown, Bilaspur which is in Chhattisgarh. She wore a chiffon saree in deep electric blue colour. The lady had a small sized Christian Dior tote bag in her hand. When the paps teased her she said that she was a mother and her home came first. She also said that two of her children Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were doing films/TV and there was no need for her to make a debut.

Trending Now

Vicky Bhaiya's mummy bani star...kya koi ekta ke serial me dikhegi? pic.twitter.com/SUIwqvlrE5 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 3, 2024

Even Vicky Jain looks amused by the attention he is getting from the paps. There are many who are wondering why he is being chased given that he is not a celebrity per se.

Vicky Jain In Bigg Boss OTT 3

There are rumours that Vicky Jain has signed up for Bigg Boss OTT 3 without Ankita Lokhande. He might join the list with Isha Malviya and Sheezan M Khan. The OTT show is also hugely popular. It is evident that Vicky Jain is surely not shy of the cameras.