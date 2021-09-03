The last rights of Sidharth Shukla took place in Oshiwara crematorium on Friday. The heartbreaking visuals of grief-stricken Shehnaaz Gill running towards the hearse calling out 'Sidharth' have sent the internet in a state of shock. And now a video of pulling Sidharth's leg on Bigg Boss 13 has gone viral on social media. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: With Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Arti, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and others present to console his family, netizens feel BB13 was the 'most iconic' season in the history of Bigg Boss with the best people

The video is from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Salman is seen interacting with Sidharth who is on the hospital bed. Salman can be seen joking about his health while talking about his eviction. The two are seen being indulged in a fun banter. Salman is also seen joking about his death and how people would remember him when he will be gone and Sidharth is equally seen having fun at that moment.

But after his untimely death, netizens have gone into introspection on how a simple joke can turn into a reality and one shouldn't make fun about death or any unfortunate situations. People also mentioned how Salman and Sidharth had a strong bond of friendship between them. While some said that Salman and Sidharth were like brothers, some said that now they don't this joke funny as they used to feel earlier.

"Kbhi kisi k lie galt nhi khna chahie jaban pr sarswati baithii jae to baat sach ho jaati hai... Manne wale mante hai nhi to sb hypothetical h (sic)," one Twitter user commented. Another user wrote, "Lesson to learn...we should not joke about death. We all laugh at this joke, even me."

"Sid air Salman mai bohat joking chalti thi. Kia pata tha destiny mai kia likha hai," tweeted another user while another one replied, "It used to feel like a fun conversation but not any more.. The reality is too damn bitter #SiddharthShukla RIP." Another user commented, "Always laughed, smiled watching this scene. But now breaks my heart."

Sidharth died at the age of 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Thursday. His mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.